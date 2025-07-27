Left Menu

Sotefin Bharat Poised for IPO to Boost Automated Parking Robot Manufacturing

Sotefin Bharat, a subsidiary of Sotefin SA, is launching an IPO to raise Rs 80 crore. The funds will support manufacturing robots for automated parking systems in West Bengal. The move aligns with the Atmanirbhar initiative, aiming to enhance working capital, reduce debt, and boost production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IPO will introduce a fresh equity offer without diluting existing promoter or private equity stakes, according to Managing Director and CEO Arup Choudhuri. The capital raised will finance the establishment of a robot manufacturing facility, debt reduction, and working capital enhancement for larger projects.

The IPO will introduce a fresh equity offer without diluting existing promoter or private equity stakes, according to Managing Director and CEO Arup Choudhuri. The capital raised will finance the establishment of a robot manufacturing facility, debt reduction, and working capital enhancement for larger projects.

Located in Bagnan, West Bengal, the new facility expects to generate over 100 jobs and facilitate up to 25 automated parking projects annually. The equity restructuring post-IPO will slightly dilute promoter holdings, boosting public shareholding to around 25-26%. The company, already eyeing international markets, is preparing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for regulatory approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

