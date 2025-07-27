Gujarat's AI Revolution: Pioneering Efficient Governance

The Gujarat government has embarked on a transformative journey to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its administrative and welfare programs. Approved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 'Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030' seeks to drive smart decision-making and streamline service delivery.

This strategic plan aims to position India as a leader in digital empowerment, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of extensive AI adoption for sectoral growth. The action plan was outlined during the November 2024 'Chintan Shivir', where CM Patel committed to integrating AI in various government departments for socio-economic advancement.

To operationalize this vision, a dedicated 'AI and Deep Tech Mission' will be established to develop AI strategies and emerging technologies. This initiative will cultivate an AI ecosystem through collaboration with startups, academia, and industry, ensuring workforce development in AI skills while prioritizing efficient governance and citizen welfare.