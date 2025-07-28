Cervoz Unveils Cutting-Edge Industrial Solutions at Automation Expo India 2025

Cervoz, a prominent figure in the world of industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, is making waves as it gears up for Automation Expo India 2025. The event, scheduled from August 11-14 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, will witness Cervoz showcasing an extensive range of products tailored to accelerate India's transition to smart manufacturing. Visitors can find Cervoz at Booth Hall 6, A10, where the spotlight will be on their military-grade solutions.

Cervoz's offerings, such as the T445/T455 SSDs and DRAM modules, which are certified to stringent U.S. MIL-STD-810 standards, are designed to thrive in challenging industrial settings. These products are equipped with features like wide-temperature tolerance and power loss protection, catering to AI workloads and real-time automation control systems. The company also highlights its comprehensive M.2 NVMe SSD lineup, capable of handling varying industrial demands with models designed for diverse operational settings.

Expanding on high-performance DRAM modules and connectivity solutions, Cervoz provides a broad range of products to meet rising industrial needs. Their offerings encompass Ethernet cards, Wi-Fi modules, and various protocols essential for seamless integration into existing systems. By supporting legacy hardware alongside cutting-edge technology, Cervoz ensures manufacturers can transition smoothly to contemporary smart factory setups while sustaining critical operations. For visitors, the expo promises a vivid exploration of how Cervoz's industrial-grade solutions can revolutionize manufacturing processes.

