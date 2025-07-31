Left Menu

Indian Telecom Exports: Staying Competitive Amid US Tariffs

Indian telecom exports to the US are expected to remain competitive despite new tariffs, according to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. With Rs 85,000 crore worth of telecom equipment produced under the PLI scheme, Rs 16,000 crore has been exported. The industry anticipates a review of Section 232, which might affect tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST
Indian Telecom Exports: Staying Competitive Amid US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian telecom exports will continue to hold their ground in the US market, even with the advent of additional tariffs, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured audiences on Thursday.

Official data reveals that India's telecom sector has produced equipment worth approximately Rs 85,000 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with Rs 16,000 crore worth exported globally.

The industry has a brief respite from proposed US tariffs as a key section, Section 232, which encompasses electronics and technology products, is due for review, potentially affecting the tariff situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025