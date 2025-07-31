Indian Telecom Exports: Staying Competitive Amid US Tariffs

Indian telecom exports will continue to hold their ground in the US market, even with the advent of additional tariffs, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured audiences on Thursday.

Official data reveals that India's telecom sector has produced equipment worth approximately Rs 85,000 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with Rs 16,000 crore worth exported globally.

The industry has a brief respite from proposed US tariffs as a key section, Section 232, which encompasses electronics and technology products, is due for review, potentially affecting the tariff situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)