Celebrating 30 Years of Mobile Revolution in India
The All India Mobile Retailers Association celebrated 30 years since India's first mobile call, highlighting the industry's evolution with a commemorative postal stamp. The milestone marks technological progress and the significant role of mobile retailers in India's digital transformation, boasting over 1.17 billion subscribers by 2025.
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) marked a significant milestone on Thursday, celebrating 30 years since India's inaugural mobile call with an elaborate event in Kolkata. A commemorative postal stamp was unveiled to honor India's mobile industry's remarkable journey.
The historic first call took place in 1995 when West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu connected with Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram using a Nokia handset on Modtel Telstra's network. This pioneering event paved the way for India's expansive mobile communication landscape.
AIMRA National Founder Chairman Kailash Lakhyani highlighted the celebration as a tribute not just to technological advancements but to the resilience and contribution of millions of mobile retailers. The mobile subscriber base has surged from 5 million in 2001 to over 1.17 billion by June 2025, driven by the advancement of mobile technologies from 3G to 5G.
