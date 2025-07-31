Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: A Chip Revolution in the Making

India's government-approved semiconductor projects are set to produce over 24 billion chips annually, with more in development. The initiative includes Tata Electronics' wafer fabrication plant and five packaging units. The government is investing heavily in the semiconductor ecosystem with a Rs 76,000-crore scheme, aiming for long-term global supply chain integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has approved semiconductor projects that promise to produce over 24 billion chips each year, with several additional projects awaiting approval. This surge in domestic chip production is part of a concerted effort by the country to become a significant player in the global semiconductor landscape.

At an event by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Amitesh Sinha of the IT Ministry highlighted the government's approval of six major projects, including a wafer fabrication plant by Tata Electronics. The initiative also features five additional packaging units, aiming for long-term objectives in semiconductor manufacturing.

India's Rs 76,000-crore scheme supports the growing semiconductor ecosystem, with substantial funds allocated to current and future projects. Sinha emphasized collaboration and transparency as India positions itself as a reliable player in the global supply chain, inviting German companies to support India's high-tech ambitions.

