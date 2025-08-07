Left Menu

Synergy Quantum Launches Quantum-Cybersecurity Sandbox in Saudi Arabia's Innovation Hub

Synergy Quantum debuts its quantum-cybersecurity operations at The Garage in Saudi Arabia, supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This strategic move aims to bolster the Kingdom's digital transformation through a unique cybersecurity sandbox focusing on Post-Quantum Cryptography, enhancing national digital security across key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:14 IST
In a groundbreaking move for Saudi Arabia's digital landscape, Synergy Quantum has launched its operations at The Garage, a major deep-tech innovation hub in the Middle East. Backed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, this initiative is a pivotal part of the Riyadh Digital Innovation District's mission to enhance digital security across the Kingdom.

Synergy Quantum will introduce a first-of-its-kind Quantum Cybersecurity Sandbox in the region, targeting advanced Post-Quantum Cryptography over 5G networks. This facility will allow for the testing, validation, and deployment of quantum-secure digital infrastructures, aiming to ensure Saudi Arabia's technological resilience and sovereignty.

The initiative aligns with national objectives to integrate cutting-edge quantum technologies across defense, government, telecom, and financial services sectors, reflecting a strategic commitment to shaping a future-ready, quantum-secure digital economy.

