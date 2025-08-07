Left Menu

MapmyIndia's Profits Surge with Strategic Investments

MapmyIndia reported a 27.7% profit increase in Q1 2026, with revenue up 19.8%. The company achieved significant growth in both the automotive and consumer tech sectors. Strategic investments, including Rs 25 crore in Zepto and increased stake in Gtropy Systems, bolster their market presence.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust financial performance, MapmyIndia, owned by CE Info Systems, has announced a 27.7% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 45.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. This reflects a substantial surge from the Rs 35.9 crore netted in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also climbed, rising 19.8% to Rs 121.6 crore compared to Rs 101.5 crore in the prior year, underscoring its strong business model and operational efficiency. The first quarter of FY 2026 saw an EBITDA margin of 46% and a PAT margin of 33.9%.

MapmyIndia experienced notable progress in customer acquisition, supplemented by strategic investments including a Rs 25 crore infusion into Zepto and increasing its stake in Gtropy Systems to 96%. Such moves are expected to enhance solution capabilities and strengthen its quick commerce industry standing.

