MapmyIndia's Profits Surge with Strategic Investments

In a robust financial performance, MapmyIndia, owned by CE Info Systems, has announced a 27.7% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 45.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. This reflects a substantial surge from the Rs 35.9 crore netted in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also climbed, rising 19.8% to Rs 121.6 crore compared to Rs 101.5 crore in the prior year, underscoring its strong business model and operational efficiency. The first quarter of FY 2026 saw an EBITDA margin of 46% and a PAT margin of 33.9%.

MapmyIndia experienced notable progress in customer acquisition, supplemented by strategic investments including a Rs 25 crore infusion into Zepto and increasing its stake in Gtropy Systems to 96%. Such moves are expected to enhance solution capabilities and strengthen its quick commerce industry standing.