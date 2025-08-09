Left Menu

Record-Breaking $90 Million Purse Awaits at U.S. Open 2025

The U.S. Open 2025 will offer a staggering $90 million prize fund, marking the largest purse in tennis history. Running from August 24 to September 7, it features significant pay hikes for both singles and doubles events. Players compete for massive rewards, with champions earning up to $5 million.

09-08-2025
The U.S. Open 2025, set to run from August 24 to September 7, boasts an unprecedented $90 million prize fund. It marks the largest purse in tennis history, representing a 20% increase from 2024.

Singles champions are set to earn $5 million, a significant boost from last year's $3.6 million. The event reflects a broader trend of increasing prize money across major Grand Slams, a demand pushed by top players globally.

The mixed doubles event, featuring high-profile pairings like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, will introduce a new format critiqued for diminishing the doubles game's prestige. Despite criticism, the staggering financial incentives are expected to draw substantial global attention.

