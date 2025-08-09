Record-Breaking $90 Million Purse Awaits at U.S. Open 2025

The U.S. Open 2025, set to run from August 24 to September 7, boasts an unprecedented $90 million prize fund. It marks the largest purse in tennis history, representing a 20% increase from 2024.

Singles champions are set to earn $5 million, a significant boost from last year's $3.6 million. The event reflects a broader trend of increasing prize money across major Grand Slams, a demand pushed by top players globally.

The mixed doubles event, featuring high-profile pairings like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, will introduce a new format critiqued for diminishing the doubles game's prestige. Despite criticism, the staggering financial incentives are expected to draw substantial global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)