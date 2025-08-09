Impex Unveils India's First Whale OS-Powered QLED TVs

In a groundbreaking move, Impex, in partnership with Whale TV, has unveiled the first QLED TV models in India powered by Whale OS 10. The launch took place at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, marking Impex's initiative to redefine smart television experiences in the country.

The Impex QLED TV series stands out by integrating Whale TV's advanced operating system, offering users personalized home screens and AI-driven content recommendations. The range includes models from 32'' to 65'', providing options for different preferences and budgets, with prices starting from Rs. 12,990.

Apart from features like Dolby Audio, HDR10, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, the TVs promise ultra-smooth gaming and immersive viewing, transforming home entertainment. The series aims to deliver premium features at an exceptional price point, heralding a new era in TV technology for Indian consumers.