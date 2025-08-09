Left Menu

Impex Unveils India's First Whale OS-Powered QLED TVs

Impex, in collaboration with Whale TV, has launched new QLED TV models with Whale OS 10 in India. These TVs offer personalized features like AI-based recommendations and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. The QLED series promises exceptional value with advanced features, aiming to transform the consumer entertainment experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:26 IST
Impex Unveils India's First Whale OS-Powered QLED TVs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Impex, in partnership with Whale TV, has unveiled the first QLED TV models in India powered by Whale OS 10. The launch took place at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, marking Impex's initiative to redefine smart television experiences in the country.

The Impex QLED TV series stands out by integrating Whale TV's advanced operating system, offering users personalized home screens and AI-driven content recommendations. The range includes models from 32'' to 65'', providing options for different preferences and budgets, with prices starting from Rs. 12,990.

Apart from features like Dolby Audio, HDR10, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, the TVs promise ultra-smooth gaming and immersive viewing, transforming home entertainment. The series aims to deliver premium features at an exceptional price point, heralding a new era in TV technology for Indian consumers.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025