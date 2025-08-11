U.S.-China Chip Trade: A Controversial Revenue Share

Nvidia and AMD have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to remit 15% of their revenues from sales of advanced computer chips in China.

This deal comes after a temporary halt on such sales during the Trump administration, which aimed to address national security concerns related to AI technology.

While the decision enables these companies to re-enter a lucrative Chinese market, it also stirs debate on whether economic benefits should outweigh potential security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)