U.S.-China Chip Trade: A Controversial Revenue Share

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to remit 15% of their revenue from advanced chip sales to China to the U.S. government. The decision, following a temporary sales halt, aims to balance economic strategy with national security. The arrangement has sparked debate over its implications for U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia and AMD have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to remit 15% of their revenues from sales of advanced computer chips in China.

This deal comes after a temporary halt on such sales during the Trump administration, which aimed to address national security concerns related to AI technology.

While the decision enables these companies to re-enter a lucrative Chinese market, it also stirs debate on whether economic benefits should outweigh potential security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

