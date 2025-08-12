Izmo Ltd. Launches Revolutionary Automotive AI Factory

Izmo Ltd., a leader in automotive digital solutions, has launched its groundbreaking Automotive AI Factory. The innovation hub aims to accelerate AI adoption in the automotive sector, reducing costs and enabling dealerships and OEMs to optimize their operations through custom AI solutions.

The factory promises end-to-end AI capabilities, combining data integration and model development with top-tier talent and infrastructure. By leveraging India's cost advantage, the solutions are expected to be significantly cheaper than Western alternatives.

With an emphasis on strategic impact, Izmo's initiative is poised to capture a significant portion of the global AI market, projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2030. This move positions Izmo at the forefront of one of the industry's most transformative shifts.