Left Menu

Izmo Ltd. Launches Revolutionary Automotive AI Factory

Izmo Ltd. has unveiled its Automotive AI Factory, aiming to revolutionize the automotive industry with AI-driven solutions. The hub will deliver customized AI models that optimize pricing and operations while enhancing customer engagement, providing mid-sized automotive businesses a cost-effective way to compete. The platform leverages India's AI talent and cost-efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:07 IST
Izmo Ltd. Launches Revolutionary Automotive AI Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Izmo Ltd., a leader in automotive digital solutions, has launched its groundbreaking Automotive AI Factory. The innovation hub aims to accelerate AI adoption in the automotive sector, reducing costs and enabling dealerships and OEMs to optimize their operations through custom AI solutions.

The factory promises end-to-end AI capabilities, combining data integration and model development with top-tier talent and infrastructure. By leveraging India's cost advantage, the solutions are expected to be significantly cheaper than Western alternatives.

With an emphasis on strategic impact, Izmo's initiative is poised to capture a significant portion of the global AI market, projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2030. This move positions Izmo at the forefront of one of the industry's most transformative shifts.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025