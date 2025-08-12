Left Menu

Ather Energy Pioneers EV Growth with 430 New Charging Points in Tamil Nadu

Ather Energy has installed over 430 fast charging points in Tamil Nadu, spanning 38 cities. The initiative aims to promote electric vehicle adoption by offering accessible charging facilities. Ather has also developed the Light Electric Combined Charging System, allowing various brands to utilize the same charging networks efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:10 IST
Ather Energy has marked a significant achievement by launching more than 430 fast charging points in Tamil Nadu, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the state.

Spread across 38 cities, the Ather Grid facilitates easy access to charging infrastructure, with additional Light Electric Combined Charging Systems set up at 50 locations for industry-wide use.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, highlighted Tamil Nadu as an early market, emphasizing the crucial role of the charging network in overcoming EV adoption barriers, with plans for further expansion in tandem with the company's retail growth.

