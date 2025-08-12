PixxelSpace Leads Multi-Company Bid to Revolutionize India's Earth Observation Satellite Program

Bengaluru's PixxelSpace has successfully led a consortium bidding to create India's first fully home-grown Earth Observation satellite constellation. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) announced the winning consortium on Tuesday, marking a significant leap for India's private space sector.

The consortium, including Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, is set to launch a series of 12 satellites over the next five years. Each will be equipped with advanced sensors, such as panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and microwave SAR, to support diverse applications including climate monitoring, agriculture, and urban planning.

Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Goenka, emphasized the initiative's importance, saying it underscores Indian companies' potential to lead large-scale, technologically-advanced missions. The project aims to secure data sovereignty, reduce reliance on foreign data, and is forecasted to significantly boost India's space economy by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)