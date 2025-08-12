Left Menu

PixxelSpace Leads Multi-Company Bid to Revolutionize India's Earth Observation Satellite Program

A Bengaluru-based consortium led by PixxelSpace won the bid to construct India's first indigenous Earth Observation satellite constellation. Collaborating with Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, they will deploy 12 satellites over five years. This groundbreaking project aims to bolster India's self-reliance in high-resolution satellite data, contributing to both local and global markets.

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's PixxelSpace has successfully led a consortium bidding to create India's first fully home-grown Earth Observation satellite constellation. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) announced the winning consortium on Tuesday, marking a significant leap for India's private space sector.

The consortium, including Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, is set to launch a series of 12 satellites over the next five years. Each will be equipped with advanced sensors, such as panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and microwave SAR, to support diverse applications including climate monitoring, agriculture, and urban planning.

Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Goenka, emphasized the initiative's importance, saying it underscores Indian companies' potential to lead large-scale, technologically-advanced missions. The project aims to secure data sovereignty, reduce reliance on foreign data, and is forecasted to significantly boost India's space economy by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

