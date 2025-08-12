Left Menu

OnePlus Amplifies India Presence with Local Tablet Manufacturing

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Bhagwati Products to locally manufacture premium tablets in India. This collaboration includes producing the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite. The initiative is part of OnePlus' long-term vision for India, promoting local manufacturing under the Project Starlight initiative.

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:22 IST
The strategic collaboration will see the production of popular models like the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite at BPL's Greater Noida facility.

This initiative aligns with OnePlus' Project Starlight, aimed at enhancing local integration and innovation in India, as they continue to invest and expand their footprint in the country.

