OnePlus Amplifies India Presence with Local Tablet Manufacturing
OnePlus has announced a partnership with Bhagwati Products to locally manufacture premium tablets in India. This collaboration includes producing the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite. The initiative is part of OnePlus' long-term vision for India, promoting local manufacturing under the Project Starlight initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:22 IST
In a significant move, OnePlus has partnered with Bhagwati Products to start local manufacturing of its premium tablets in India, further cementing its commitment to the burgeoning market.
The strategic collaboration will see the production of popular models like the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite at BPL's Greater Noida facility.
This initiative aligns with OnePlus' Project Starlight, aimed at enhancing local integration and innovation in India, as they continue to invest and expand their footprint in the country.
