OnePlus Amplifies India Presence with Local Tablet Manufacturing

In a significant move, OnePlus has partnered with Bhagwati Products to start local manufacturing of its premium tablets in India, further cementing its commitment to the burgeoning market.

The strategic collaboration will see the production of popular models like the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite at BPL's Greater Noida facility.

This initiative aligns with OnePlus' Project Starlight, aimed at enhancing local integration and innovation in India, as they continue to invest and expand their footprint in the country.