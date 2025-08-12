Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils MoveOS 6: Revolutionizing Two-Wheelers with AI

Ola Electric has teased its upcoming MoveOS 6 software for electric two-wheelers, which will be officially unveiled at their 'Sankalp 2025' event. The software promises AI features like a chatbot and voice assistant powered by Ola Krutrim. The event will also introduce their innovative Diamondhead motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:00 IST
Ola Electric has provided a tantalizing glimpse of its forthcoming MoveOS 6 software through a teaser released on Tuesday, promising a leap in technology for electric two-wheelers.

The official unveiling of MoveOS 6 is scheduled for Ola's annual 'Sankalp 2025' event, where further details about the AI-driven features are expected to be disclosed.

The software is anticipated to include cutting-edge elements such as an AI chatbot and voice assistant, enhancing user interaction. In addition, Ola revealed a sneak peek of their Moonshot project, the Diamondhead motorcycle.

