Ola Electric Unveils MoveOS 6: Revolutionizing Two-Wheelers with AI

Ola Electric has provided a tantalizing glimpse of its forthcoming MoveOS 6 software through a teaser released on Tuesday, promising a leap in technology for electric two-wheelers.

The official unveiling of MoveOS 6 is scheduled for Ola's annual 'Sankalp 2025' event, where further details about the AI-driven features are expected to be disclosed.

The software is anticipated to include cutting-edge elements such as an AI chatbot and voice assistant, enhancing user interaction. In addition, Ola revealed a sneak peek of their Moonshot project, the Diamondhead motorcycle.