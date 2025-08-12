Left Menu

PixxelSpace Leads India’s First Indigenous EO Satellite Constellation

Bengaluru-based PixxelSpace, leading a consortium with Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, won the bid to build India's first fully-indigenous commercial Earth Observation (EO) satellite constellation. The project aims to enhance India's space-based data solutions, reduce foreign reliance, and promote innovation in the space sector.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:27 IST
Bengaluru's PixxelSpace has emerged as the frontrunner in the bid to establish India's first fully-indigenous commercial Earth Observation satellite constellation. This ambitious project involves a consortium that includes Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space. The initiative, supported by IN-SPACe, aims to position India at the forefront of space-based data solutions.

Over the next five years, the consortium is set to launch a constellation of 12 satellites equipped with advanced sensors, requiring an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore. Applications expected from this initiative include precision agriculture and land-use mapping. Notably, the project will significantly curtail India's reliance on foreign data sources and establish data sovereignty.

Under a Public-Private Partnership model, the PixxelSpace-led team will manage various aspects, from manufacturing to commercialization, while receiving strategic government support. The collaboration signifies a substantial leap in India's private space industry, potentially boosting the space economy to USD 44 billion by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

