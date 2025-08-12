Odisha's Semiconductor Leap: New Facilities for Global Tech Advancement

The Union Cabinet's recent approval for two semiconductor units in Odisha has been hailed as a transformative leap for the state's tech industry by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The decision, which is part of broader efforts under the India Semiconductor Mission, promises substantial growth and job opportunities in the region.

A silicon carbide semiconductor plant is set to be established in Bhubaneswar, funded by a Rs 2,066 crore investment from SiCsem Pvt Ltd. This facility will play a crucial role in various industries, including defense and telecommunications, by producing 9.6 crore chips annually, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Additionally, an Intel-backed 3D Glass semiconductor manufacturing unit will be developed with a Rs 1,943 crore investment, focusing on glass interposers and 3D Heterogeneous Integration technologies. These initiatives mark significant milestones in advancing Odisha's industrial landscape and supporting India's vision of self-reliance in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)