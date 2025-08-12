Vivo Unveils Slimmest Smartphone in Mid-Premium Range

Chinese mobile giant Vivo has unveiled its latest offering, the V60, marking a notable expansion in its mid-premium smartphone segment.

Retailing between Rs 36,999 and Rs 45,999, Vivo V60 will hit the market on August 19, accessible via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner stores.

The V60 series, touted as India's slimmest smartphone, features a 6500 mAh battery, 50 MP telephoto camera, multifocal portrait modes, and is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen4. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device ensures superior dust and water resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)