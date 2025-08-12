Vivo Unveils Slimmest Smartphone in Mid-Premium Range
Vivo expands its mid-premium smartphones with the new V60 series, priced between Rs 36,999 to Rs 45,999. Available starting August 19, the V60 features advanced imaging, a 6500 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen4 chipset, and dust-water resistance. It will be produced at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.
Chinese mobile giant Vivo has unveiled its latest offering, the V60, marking a notable expansion in its mid-premium smartphone segment.
Retailing between Rs 36,999 and Rs 45,999, Vivo V60 will hit the market on August 19, accessible via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner stores.
The V60 series, touted as India's slimmest smartphone, features a 6500 mAh battery, 50 MP telephoto camera, multifocal portrait modes, and is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen4. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device ensures superior dust and water resistance.
