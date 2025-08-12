Left Menu

Vivo Unveils Slimmest Smartphone in Mid-Premium Range

Vivo expands its mid-premium smartphones with the new V60 series, priced between Rs 36,999 to Rs 45,999. Available starting August 19, the V60 features advanced imaging, a 6500 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen4 chipset, and dust-water resistance. It will be produced at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:43 IST
Vivo Unveils Slimmest Smartphone in Mid-Premium Range
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese mobile giant Vivo has unveiled its latest offering, the V60, marking a notable expansion in its mid-premium smartphone segment.

Retailing between Rs 36,999 and Rs 45,999, Vivo V60 will hit the market on August 19, accessible via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner stores.

The V60 series, touted as India's slimmest smartphone, features a 6500 mAh battery, 50 MP telephoto camera, multifocal portrait modes, and is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen4. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device ensures superior dust and water resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025