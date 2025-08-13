Left Menu

Golden Dome: A New Frontier in U.S. Missile Defense

The Golden Dome, a multi-layered missile defense system, is being developed by the Trump administration. Comprising four integrated layers, the system faces a 2028 completion deadline and an estimated $175 billion cost. It aims to protect the U.S. from global threats with significant technological and strategic investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 03:57 IST
Golden Dome: A New Frontier in U.S. Missile Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense project aims to bring unprecedented protection to the United States. Comprising four integrated layers, the system will utilize satellite and land-based technologies, aiming for completion by 2028. However, the project faces several challenges, including undefined system architecture and an estimated cost of $175 billion.

Presented to defense contractors in Huntsville, the project's detailed plans reveal a complex architecture. Key components include space-based missile targeting and multiple land-based interceptors, with a new missile field possibly located in the Midwest. The U.S. currently has Ground-Based Midcourse Defense sites in California and Alaska.

Despite significant appropriations, uncertainties about basic configurations persist. The Pentagon is also seeking industry, academic, and government collaboration. Overcoming technical hurdles like communication latency and developing new interceptors remain critical, while Space Force General Michael Guetlein leads the charge to actualize these defense innovations.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025