StepOut Triumphs at KPMG India Tech Innovator Finals

StepOut wins the India finals of KPMG's Tech Innovator Competition and will represent India at the global event in Lisbon. The competition is a platform for tech startups to showcase innovative ideas. The global finals are a chance for StepOut to gain exposure and connect with industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:04 IST
KPMG in India announced StepOut as the winner of the India finals at the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator Competition 2025. StepOut will represent India at the global finals in Lisbon at the Web Summit 2025.

The competition, now in its fifth year, highlights promising tech innovators from around the world. This year, startups from 25 countries participated, with ten finalists in the India edition presenting to a jury of KPMG leaders and industry experts.

Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG in India, expressed his congratulations to StepOut, emphasizing the competition's role in fostering innovation and global exposure. KPMG will continue to support StepOut as they prepare for the global finals.

