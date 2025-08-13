Nexteer Automotive Drives Forward with Strong First-Half 2025 Performance

Nexteer Automotive announced a strong performance in the first half of 2025, with a reported revenue of $2.2 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth, fueled by strategic customer wins and the expansion of Nexteer's global technology footprint, highlights the company's above-market momentum.

The company launched 31 customer programs, emphasizing its progress in electric and intelligent vehicle innovations. Notable launches included dual-pinion and modular electric power steering systems, enhancing Nexteer's competitive edge in EV and steering technologies. Nexteer's bookings totaled $1.5 billion, with a significant share tied to electric vehicle platforms.

Nexteer continued to invest in its global footprint, opening a new facility in China to boost manufacturing and testing capacity. The company also focused on operational efficiencies through upgrades and transformations at its Michigan site, reinforcing its ability to meet growing customer demands globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)