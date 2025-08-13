Left Menu

Nexteer Automotive Drives Forward with Strong First-Half 2025 Performance

Nexteer Automotive reports robust first-half 2025 results, with a 7% revenue increase to $2.2 billion. Success is attributed to strategic customer programs and footprint expansion. Nexteer introduced innovative technologies and secured $1.5 billion in new bookings, aligning with EV and advanced mobility trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburnhills | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:19 IST
Nexteer Automotive Drives Forward with Strong First-Half 2025 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nexteer Automotive announced a strong performance in the first half of 2025, with a reported revenue of $2.2 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth, fueled by strategic customer wins and the expansion of Nexteer's global technology footprint, highlights the company's above-market momentum.

The company launched 31 customer programs, emphasizing its progress in electric and intelligent vehicle innovations. Notable launches included dual-pinion and modular electric power steering systems, enhancing Nexteer's competitive edge in EV and steering technologies. Nexteer's bookings totaled $1.5 billion, with a significant share tied to electric vehicle platforms.

Nexteer continued to invest in its global footprint, opening a new facility in China to boost manufacturing and testing capacity. The company also focused on operational efficiencies through upgrades and transformations at its Michigan site, reinforcing its ability to meet growing customer demands globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025