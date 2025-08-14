Left Menu

PSG's Spectacular Comeback: Champions Clinch UEFA Super Cup

Paris St Germain staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup. Late goals from Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos saved PSG, with Nuno Mendes sealing the win in a tense shootout, exemplifying their championship spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:52 IST
PSG's Spectacular Comeback: Champions Clinch UEFA Super Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a thrilling UEFA Super Cup encounter, Paris St Germain demonstrated their championship pedigree by coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties. The European champions faced a daunting 2-0 deficit with just five minutes remaining.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero had put Tottenham ahead, showcasing their attacking prowess. However, Paris rallied with a late resurgence, starting with substitute Lee Kang-in's precise strike at the 85-minute mark. The drama intensified when Goncalo Ramos leveled with a powerful header deep into stoppage time.

The match culminated in a nail-biting penalty shootout where Nuno Mendes calmly converted the decisive spot-kick, securing PSG's victory in this dramatic showdown. The Parisian giant's performance was testament to their status as European champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025