PSG's Spectacular Comeback: Champions Clinch UEFA Super Cup

In a thrilling UEFA Super Cup encounter, Paris St Germain demonstrated their championship pedigree by coming from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties. The European champions faced a daunting 2-0 deficit with just five minutes remaining.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero had put Tottenham ahead, showcasing their attacking prowess. However, Paris rallied with a late resurgence, starting with substitute Lee Kang-in's precise strike at the 85-minute mark. The drama intensified when Goncalo Ramos leveled with a powerful header deep into stoppage time.

The match culminated in a nail-biting penalty shootout where Nuno Mendes calmly converted the decisive spot-kick, securing PSG's victory in this dramatic showdown. The Parisian giant's performance was testament to their status as European champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)