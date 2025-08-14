WhatsApp Vs. Russia: The Battle for Secure Communication

WhatsApp has accused Russia of attempting to block its services, citing the app's dedication to secure communication as a reason for the clampdown. The encrypted messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, insisted on maintaining access for its users inside Russia.

Recent actions by Moscow include restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing these foreign-owned platforms of failing to share critical data for law enforcement agencies engaged in fraud and terrorism investigations. WhatsApp reiterated its commitment to end-to-end encrypted communication and the protection of user privacy.

Telegram, another key player in the international messaging scene, stated it actively combats malicious activities on its platform, utilizing AI to remove harmful content. Russia's recent measures reflect ongoing tensions with foreign tech platforms, heightened after its military actions in Ukraine, and seem aimed at extending governmental control over internet operations within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)