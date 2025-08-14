Left Menu

Russia's Internet Crackdown: WhatsApp and Telegram Under Fire

WhatsApp accuses Russia of blocking secure communication as Moscow restricts app calls to promote local platforms. Telegram uses AI to curb harmful messages, while Russia advances state-controlled app MAX. Internet control intensifies post-Ukraine invasion, impacting foreign tech with fines and slowing platforms like YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WhatsApp has accused the Russian government of attempting to block secure communication for millions of Russians after restrictions were imposed on calls made via the app. As Russia pushes for greater control over its internet space, it promotes domestic social media platforms.

On Wednesday, Russia revealed it had begun restricting calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, and Telegram, citing non-compliance in sharing information with law enforcement on fraud and terrorism cases. Meanwhile, Russia has taken measures against other foreign tech platforms since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, affecting Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

WhatsApp remains committed to providing end-to-end encrypted messaging. Telegram also assures users of moderation using AI tools. The emergence of MAX, a state-controlled app, raises privacy concerns as senior politicians migrate to it, amid fears of user surveillance and an ever-expanding internet control framework in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

