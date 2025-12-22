Minimax Group Secures Hong Kong Listing Approval

China's securities regulator has given the green light to Minimax Group's application for a Hong Kong stock market listing. This decision represents a crucial milestone in Minimax's growth strategy.

The approval is anticipated to enhance the company's market footprint and allow it to tap into the global financial opportunities presented by Hong Kong.

Minimax aims to leverage this listing to boost its capital base and strengthen its competitive edge in the industry's fast-paced environment.

