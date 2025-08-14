Nations Curbing WhatsApp: Global Restrictions Overview
Various countries have imposed restrictions on WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, due to reasons ranging from security concerns to political disagreements. Nations like China, North Korea, and Russia have either fully or partially obstructed the messaging app, with different justifications such as fraud, terrorism, and cultural regulations.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a significant international move, Russia joined the growing list of nations imposing restrictions on WhatsApp, citing the platform's failure to provide crucial information in cases of fraud and terrorism. This decision escalates an ongoing global debate about security, privacy, and control over digital communication tools.
China fully blocked WhatsApp in 2017 through the implementation of its stringent online content policies, dubbed the 'Great Firewall.' Alternatively, Chinese users have turned to WeChat for communication. North Korea maintains one of the world's most controlled internet systems, keeping WhatsApp inaccessible since 2016.
Partial restrictions are also evident in countries like the UAE, where VoIP services faced bans in 2017, though limited use was permitted during events like the Expo Dubai. Different approaches to WhatsApp access in countries like Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan reveal a nuanced global landscape, shaped by cultural and political dynamics. Meanwhile, intermittent bans persist with countries such as Iran and Turkey addressing domestic issues by lifting or imposing restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- restrictions
- global
- security
- privacy
- digital communication
- VoIP
- Russia
- China
- North Korea
ALSO READ
High Court Rebukes Police Over Privacy Breach in Minor Abortion Cases
Digital Health Ecosystem: Balancing Convenience and Privacy
Securing cloud: Next-gen strategies for privacy-preserving data sharing
India's Statistical Revolution: Balancing Privacy and Progress
Trust, privacy and human-like AI features fuel post-pandemic mobile banking adoption