Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini Steps Down Amid Business Reboot

Jacopo Venturini, the CEO of prestigious Italian fashion house Valentino, has resigned due to personal reasons, Women's Wear Daily revealed Thursday. This departure leaves the company, supported by Mayhoola and Kering, in search of a new leader to reinvigorate its dwindling sales and profits.

The announcement followed a mutual agreement between Valentino and Venturini. Valentino issued a statement indicating Venturini's decision to take a personal break, though the company did not provide immediate responses to Reuters for further comments.

Venturini, who assumed the CEO role in June 2020 after serving as executive vice president of merchandising at Gucci, had been on sick leave since June. Reports of financial declines have circulated amid his planned exit. Valentino's creative director Alessandro Michele remains in position.

(With inputs from agencies.)