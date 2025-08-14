Left Menu

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini Steps Down Amid Business Reboot

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini has resigned for personal reasons, as reported by Women's Wear Daily. The luxury brand, backed by Mayhoola and Kering, is now in search of new leadership to revitalize its sales and profits amidst declining revenue. Venturini's resignation followed a mutual agreement with the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jacopo Venturini, the CEO of prestigious Italian fashion house Valentino, has resigned due to personal reasons, Women's Wear Daily revealed Thursday. This departure leaves the company, supported by Mayhoola and Kering, in search of a new leader to reinvigorate its dwindling sales and profits.

The announcement followed a mutual agreement between Valentino and Venturini. Valentino issued a statement indicating Venturini's decision to take a personal break, though the company did not provide immediate responses to Reuters for further comments.

Venturini, who assumed the CEO role in June 2020 after serving as executive vice president of merchandising at Gucci, had been on sick leave since June. Reports of financial declines have circulated amid his planned exit. Valentino's creative director Alessandro Michele remains in position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

