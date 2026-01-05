Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the local leadership in Pune for not utilizing financial aid effectively for development. Despite being part of the ruling alliance, Pawar targets local governance issues like poor infrastructure and law enforcement, advocating for leadership change ahead of civic polls.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sharply criticized Pune's local leadership, accusing them of failing to convert substantial financial aid from the Centre and the state into tangible development.
Speaking at a rally in Baner ahead of the civic polls, Pawar emphasized the necessity for a change in leadership to address persistent issues such as water supply, waste management, and deteriorating infrastructure.
Despite tensions within the ruling alliance, Pawar insisted on focusing on local governance issues, calling out administrators for inefficiencies and urging residents to recognize their own leaders, even as criticisms drew a defensive response from allies like the BJP.
