Left Menu

Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the local leadership in Pune for not utilizing financial aid effectively for development. Despite being part of the ruling alliance, Pawar targets local governance issues like poor infrastructure and law enforcement, advocating for leadership change ahead of civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:08 IST
Pawar Calls for Leadership Change Amidst Pune's Development Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sharply criticized Pune's local leadership, accusing them of failing to convert substantial financial aid from the Centre and the state into tangible development.

Speaking at a rally in Baner ahead of the civic polls, Pawar emphasized the necessity for a change in leadership to address persistent issues such as water supply, waste management, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Despite tensions within the ruling alliance, Pawar insisted on focusing on local governance issues, calling out administrators for inefficiencies and urging residents to recognize their own leaders, even as criticisms drew a defensive response from allies like the BJP.

TRENDING

1
Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

 Global
2
China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

China and Ireland Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 China
3
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Ag...

 India
4
Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled

Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026