Rising Tariffs Threaten the Foundation of Black-Owned Hair Salons
Black-owned hair salons are struggling amid rising tariffs on imports from China and Vietnam, leading to increased prices for hair extensions and products. This has caused financial strain on salon owners and reduced visits by clients. Tariff-induced cost increases are impacting supplies and putting these businesses in precarious positions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:32 IST
Black-owned hair salons are feeling the financial strain of rising tariffs applied to imports from China and Vietnam, affecting essential hair extensions and styling products.
As tariff expenses increase, salon owners like Dajiah Blackshear-Calloway and Kadidja Dosso are grappling with product shortages and price hikes, with many opting to transfer costs to clients.
Industry experts express concern that these tariffs disproportionately affect Black business owners, with the potential to destabilize their operations and financial health amidst the adversity caused by the cost inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB and Thu Dau Mot Water Partner to Boost Water Supply for Vietnam’s Northern Industrial Zone
UAE Stands with Vietnam Amid Devastating Flood Crisis
Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific
South Korea and Vietnam Strengthen Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Tensions: South Korea and Vietnam's Strategic Cooperation