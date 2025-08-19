Rising Tariffs Threaten the Foundation of Black-Owned Hair Salons

Black-owned hair salons are feeling the financial strain of rising tariffs applied to imports from China and Vietnam, affecting essential hair extensions and styling products.

As tariff expenses increase, salon owners like Dajiah Blackshear-Calloway and Kadidja Dosso are grappling with product shortages and price hikes, with many opting to transfer costs to clients.

Industry experts express concern that these tariffs disproportionately affect Black business owners, with the potential to destabilize their operations and financial health amidst the adversity caused by the cost inflation.

