Left Menu

Rising Tariffs Threaten the Foundation of Black-Owned Hair Salons

Black-owned hair salons are struggling amid rising tariffs on imports from China and Vietnam, leading to increased prices for hair extensions and products. This has caused financial strain on salon owners and reduced visits by clients. Tariff-induced cost increases are impacting supplies and putting these businesses in precarious positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:32 IST
Rising Tariffs Threaten the Foundation of Black-Owned Hair Salons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Black-owned hair salons are feeling the financial strain of rising tariffs applied to imports from China and Vietnam, affecting essential hair extensions and styling products.

As tariff expenses increase, salon owners like Dajiah Blackshear-Calloway and Kadidja Dosso are grappling with product shortages and price hikes, with many opting to transfer costs to clients.

Industry experts express concern that these tariffs disproportionately affect Black business owners, with the potential to destabilize their operations and financial health amidst the adversity caused by the cost inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025