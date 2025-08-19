Left Menu

America's AI Anxiety: Employment, Ethics, and Evolution

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Americans' anxiety over AI's impacts, fearing job losses and potential misuse. Despite no immediate unemployment crises, concerns about political chaos and military applications persist. As tech giants advance AI, issues of energy consumption and ethical dilemmas are prevalent, challenging national security and societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST
America's AI Anxiety: Employment, Ethics, and Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights a growing concern among Americans regarding the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on employment and societal ethics. The survey indicates that 71% of respondents worry about AI causing permanent job losses. These apprehensions arise as AI tools from tech giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft continue to transform industries.

Despite the current U.S. jobless rate remaining low at 4.2%, fears about AI's ability to create political chaos and ethical challenges persist. For instance, AI-generated videos depicting fictional events, like the arrest of former President Obama, raise significant concerns among 77% of poll participants. In military contexts, nearly half of those surveyed oppose AI determining strike targets.

The proliferation of AI has sparked robust investments and international competition, particularly between the U.S. and China. Energy demands for AI operations are a rising concern, as revealed by Google's recent efforts to reduce power consumption. Additionally, ethical issues, such as AI's influence on personal relationships and misinformation, continue to trouble experts and the general public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025