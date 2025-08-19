Left Menu

AI Revolution: CFOs in APAC Embrace AI Agents for Revenue Growth

A Salesforce survey reveals 75% of CFOs in the APAC region believe AI agents will drive revenue growth and transform business structures. Previously cautious, financial leaders now view AI as essential not just for cost-cutting but for long-term strategic growth, with expectations of a 20% revenue increase.

  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal shift, 75% of chief financial officers (CFOs) interviewed across the Asia-Pacific region forecast AI agents as key drivers of revenue and structural business transformation, according to a Salesforce study released Tuesday.

The survey indicates a strategic shift in AI use among financial leaders—from conservative spenders to proactive investors. Many CFOs now regard AI not merely as a cost-cutting tool but as instrumental for long-term growth, expecting it to boost company revenues by nearly 20%.

While over half of the respondents labeled their AI strategies as conservative five years ago, this figure has drastically dropped to just 3% today. The shift marks AI's evolution from emerging technology to a fundamental growth engine. The research collected insights from 261 global CFOs, with 60 participants from the APAC region.

