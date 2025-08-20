Left Menu

Trump Eyes Intel Investment: A Tectonic Shift in Tech Policy

President Trump intends for the US government to acquire a stake in Intel. This investment would mark deeper government involvement in the tech industry, amid Trump's push for domestic chip production. The administration also pressures Nvidia and AMD for export commissions, aiming to reduce foreign dependencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:45 IST
In a move to deepen governmental influence over the tech sector, President Donald Trump is eyeing a piece of Intel. This approach follows a demand for the ousting of the chipmaker's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who has faced national security scrutiny over past ties with Chinese tech firms.

The Trump administration seeks to secure a 10% stake in Intel in a swap for government grants provided under President Biden. Achieving this would make the US government one of Intel's largest shareholders, blurring lines between the public and private sectors in the world's leading economy.

Amid a trade war, Trump's strategy aims to reduce US reliance on foreign-manufactured chips, maintaining a competitive edge against China. As Intel struggles financially, this government involvement could underscore greater policy shifts within the technology sphere, reminiscent of historical interventions with companies like General Motors.

