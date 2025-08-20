Trump Eyes Intel Investment: A Tectonic Shift in Tech Policy

In a move to deepen governmental influence over the tech sector, President Donald Trump is eyeing a piece of Intel. This approach follows a demand for the ousting of the chipmaker's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who has faced national security scrutiny over past ties with Chinese tech firms.

The Trump administration seeks to secure a 10% stake in Intel in a swap for government grants provided under President Biden. Achieving this would make the US government one of Intel's largest shareholders, blurring lines between the public and private sectors in the world's leading economy.

Amid a trade war, Trump's strategy aims to reduce US reliance on foreign-manufactured chips, maintaining a competitive edge against China. As Intel struggles financially, this government involvement could underscore greater policy shifts within the technology sphere, reminiscent of historical interventions with companies like General Motors.

