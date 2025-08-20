Left Menu

India's AI Frontier: Navigating the Opportunities and Threats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the challenges and opportunities posed by Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing India's ability to withstand its impact. He highlighted concerns like AI-driven financial fraud and the need for best AI institutions. Fadnavis also compared the AI revolution to the dot-com boom, urging a balanced perspective.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the dual challenges and opportunities posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), asserting India's resilience against its potential disruptions. Speaking at the launch of Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute, he addressed the dangers of AI, including fraudulent activities involving fake videos.

Fadnavis recounted an incident of encountering a deceptive AI-generated video of himself endorsing a non-existent medicine. He stressed the importance of viewing technology positively, despite its potential for misuse, reminiscent of the skepticism seen during the initial stages of the Internet era.

Emphasizing the need for robust institutions in the AI domain, Fadnavis called for a democratization of AI's benefits. He identified AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors as transformative forces across various sectors, underscoring technology's role as an enabler rather than a threat.

