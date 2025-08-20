Left Menu

India's AI-First Era: A Workforce Revolution

Indian leaders are actively integrating AI into their organizations, with a significant portion planning to enhance workforce capabilities using AI agents. Forward-thinking companies are innovating work structures by incorporating AI, promoting agility, speed, and collaboration. This shift is transforming AI potential into practical and profitable workplace applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:34 IST
Indian leaders are making bold strides towards the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, with a staggering 93 percent looking to harness AI agents within the next 12 to 18 months, as per Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index.

The index highlights that India's most progressive organizations, termed as Frontier Firms by Microsoft, are at the forefront of transforming conventional work operations by integrating AI. These firms are not merely adopting AI technologies; they are fundamentally reimagining work processes to foster seamless collaboration between humans and AI

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, emphasized India's rapid advancement in AI, describing the nation as entering an AI-first era. He noted the transformative impact AI is having on the workforce, driving innovative changes in productivity and collaboration, thus turning potential into tangible returns.

