Microsoft Under Fire: Employee Protests Demand Immediate Action
Microsoft faces worker-led protests demanding cessation of its business ties with Israel amidst the Gaza conflict. The protests follow allegations that the Israeli military used Microsoft's Azure platform for surveillance of Palestinians. Microsoft promises an urgent review, though employee groups find this insufficient.
- Country:
- United States
Major protests erupted at Microsoft's headquarters this week as employees demanded the cessation of its business engagements with Israel amidst the turmoil in Gaza. Demonstrators brought attention to the allegations that Microsoft's Azure platform has been used by the Israeli military for surveillance purposes.
Microsoft responded by announcing an "urgent" investigation into the claims reported by The Guardian, alleging that the Israeli Defense Forces utilized the company's technology for storing data obtained through mass surveillance activities in Gaza and the West Bank.
Despite Microsoft's commitment to review the situation with the assistance of law firm Covington & Burling, employees from the 'No Azure for Apartheid' group expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the tech giant's response fell short of necessary action to address the crisis at hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- protests
- Israel
- Gaza
- Azure
- technology
- surveillance
- defense
- Palestinians
- review
ALSO READ
Delhi's Safe City Project: Surveillance at the Forefront
Technology Transforms Jobs in East Asia, but Inequality Remains a Key Risk
HYLENR Secures $3 Million to Propel LENR Technology for Carbon-Free Energy
EU Eyes Assam: Unlocking Research and Technology Ties
United Airlines Technology Outage Disrupts Flights Nationwide