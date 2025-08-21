Microsoft Under Fire: Employee Protests Demand Immediate Action

Major protests erupted at Microsoft's headquarters this week as employees demanded the cessation of its business engagements with Israel amidst the turmoil in Gaza. Demonstrators brought attention to the allegations that Microsoft's Azure platform has been used by the Israeli military for surveillance purposes.

Microsoft responded by announcing an "urgent" investigation into the claims reported by The Guardian, alleging that the Israeli Defense Forces utilized the company's technology for storing data obtained through mass surveillance activities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Despite Microsoft's commitment to review the situation with the assistance of law firm Covington & Burling, employees from the 'No Azure for Apartheid' group expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the tech giant's response fell short of necessary action to address the crisis at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)