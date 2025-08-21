Innovations in Hydrogen Flight and Ballistic Missile Technologies
A French startup collaborates with JetZero on hydrogen-powered flights, sparking the zero-emission flight debate. Separately, India successfully tests its intermediate-range ballistic missile, 'Agni 5', demonstrating its advanced military capabilities with this latest launch.
In a significant development within aviation technology, a French technology startup announced a partnership with clean-aircraft venture JetZero to explore hydrogen-powered flight. The collaboration focuses on developing a hydrogen variant of an all-wing aircraft, potentially reigniting discussions around zero-emission flights.
This announcement comes after Airbus, another notable European entity, paused its efforts to create a hydrogen-powered airliner, highlighting the challenges and potentials within this innovation landscape.
Meanwhile, in defense news, India has successfully test-fired its locally developed intermediate-range ballistic missile, 'Agni 5'. The test, conducted in Odisha, demonstrated the missile's range and technical capabilities, as confirmed by the Indian defense ministry in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India successfully test-fires 'Agni 5' Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile: Defence Ministry.
India Showcases Military Might with Successful Agni 5 Missile Test
India successfully test-fires intermediate range ballistic missile Agni 5 from Odisha's Chandipur: Defence sources.
India's Successful Test-Fire of Agni 5 Missile: A Strategic Milestone
India Successfully Launches Agni 5 Missile