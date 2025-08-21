Innovations in Hydrogen Flight and Ballistic Missile Technologies

In a significant development within aviation technology, a French technology startup announced a partnership with clean-aircraft venture JetZero to explore hydrogen-powered flight. The collaboration focuses on developing a hydrogen variant of an all-wing aircraft, potentially reigniting discussions around zero-emission flights.

This announcement comes after Airbus, another notable European entity, paused its efforts to create a hydrogen-powered airliner, highlighting the challenges and potentials within this innovation landscape.

Meanwhile, in defense news, India has successfully test-fired its locally developed intermediate-range ballistic missile, 'Agni 5'. The test, conducted in Odisha, demonstrated the missile's range and technical capabilities, as confirmed by the Indian defense ministry in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)