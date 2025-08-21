Leagues Cup 2025: Cross-Border Rivalries and Record-Breaking Viewership

The Leagues Cup 2025 has reached an electrifying quarter-final stage, featuring four MLS-Liga MX matchups on Wednesday. The tournament's revised format has increased goal-scoring and significantly boosted both commercial interest and fan engagement.

Headline acts include Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Mexican giants Tigres UANL, and Seattle Sounders, who are among the favorites. With Phase One complete, viewership has skyrocketed to 1.43 million, a 62% increase from 2024, across platforms like MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, and other broadcasters.

This year's revenue from corporate sponsors has risen by 13%, with new partnerships from Walmart and Ocean Spray. Digital engagement is also up. With no draws after 90 minutes, games average 3.37 goals, surpassing scoring rates of domestic and European leagues. The stakes remain high, offering winners direct entry to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)