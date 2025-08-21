Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Jackson Hole Jitters

Wall Street indexes dipped as investors awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole. Walmart's upbeat fiscal expectations were overshadowed by missed quarterly profit goals and looming tariffs, causing a 4.3% drop in shares. Investors remain focused on potential September rate cuts amid ongoing labor market weaknesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:07 IST
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Jackson Hole Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday as investors turned their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole for monetary policy guidance. Despite Walmart raising its fiscal sales and profit forecasts due to robust consumer demand, its shares fell 4.3%, as profit expectations weren't met and tariff-related costs loomed large.

The broader market also grappled with mixed reports from retailers like Target and Home Depot. Additionally, technology giants such as Meta, Amazon, and AMD saw significant declines, as investors feared overvaluation and regulatory challenges from Washington.

Meanwhile, Coty's shares plummeted after forecasting a drop in sales, and market participants keenly awaited commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the symposium. The expectation is for a potential interest rate cut in September, following signs of labor market weakness, although recent central bank minutes suggested a cautious approach amid trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025