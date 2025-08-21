Wall Street Wobbles Amid Jackson Hole Jitters

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday as investors turned their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole for monetary policy guidance. Despite Walmart raising its fiscal sales and profit forecasts due to robust consumer demand, its shares fell 4.3%, as profit expectations weren't met and tariff-related costs loomed large.

The broader market also grappled with mixed reports from retailers like Target and Home Depot. Additionally, technology giants such as Meta, Amazon, and AMD saw significant declines, as investors feared overvaluation and regulatory challenges from Washington.

Meanwhile, Coty's shares plummeted after forecasting a drop in sales, and market participants keenly awaited commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the symposium. The expectation is for a potential interest rate cut in September, following signs of labor market weakness, although recent central bank minutes suggested a cautious approach amid trade uncertainties.

