Trump Unveils National Design Overhaul for Federal Services

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a National Design Studio and appoint a chief design officer to enhance federal services. The initiative aims to reduce duplicative costs and streamline the usability and aesthetics of digital and physical services, addressing the issues with outdated legacy systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:01 IST
In a move to streamline government services, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that establishes a National Design Studio and creates the role of a chief design officer. The goal is to improve the usability and aesthetics of federal digital and physical services.

The newly formed studio is set to advise government agencies on how to minimize duplicative design costs. One of the main areas of focus will be on implementing standardized design across websites where citizens interact with federal services, according to the order.

Trump emphasized the high financial and time costs associated with maintaining outdated legacy systems in his order, urging a need to "fill the digital potholes" nationwide. The order did not specify who will fill the chief design officer role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

