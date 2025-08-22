Trump Unveils National Design Overhaul for Federal Services

In a move to streamline government services, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that establishes a National Design Studio and creates the role of a chief design officer. The goal is to improve the usability and aesthetics of federal digital and physical services.

The newly formed studio is set to advise government agencies on how to minimize duplicative design costs. One of the main areas of focus will be on implementing standardized design across websites where citizens interact with federal services, according to the order.

Trump emphasized the high financial and time costs associated with maintaining outdated legacy systems in his order, urging a need to "fill the digital potholes" nationwide. The order did not specify who will fill the chief design officer role.

