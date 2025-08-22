Left Menu

BonV Aero Soars: Recognized for Manufacturing Excellence in India's Toughest Terrains

BonV Aero, a leading Indian aerospace startup, received the Certificate of Merit from ELCINA, celebrating its excellence in manufacturing advanced aerial platforms. This accolade highlights the startup’s quality-driven production and indigenous capabilities, reinforcing its status in the nation’s electronics and defence sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:54 IST
BonV Aero Soars: Recognized for Manufacturing Excellence in India's Toughest Terrains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BonV Aero, India's emerging deep-tech aerospace startup, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the prestigious Certificate of Merit in the SME category for Excellence in Manufacturing from the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA). This esteemed recognition signals BonV Aero's steadfast dedication to quality production and high-level engineering in crafting advanced aerial platforms.

Roshan Senapati, Head of Marketing at BonV Aero, expressed that the award underscores their focus on essential manufacturing principles. The distinguished jury included notable figures like Lt. Gen. AKS Chandele (Retd.) and others, adding substantial credibility to this accolade.

Based in Bhubaneswar, BonV Aero is renowned for its innovation in UAV technology, with successful deployments such as the 30 kg payload lift at Umling La and participation in the Sikkim landslide response. Their vision to establish a UAV Drone Park in Khurda, Odisha, aims to place the state at the forefront of aerial mobility and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025