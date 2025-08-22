BonV Aero Soars: Recognized for Manufacturing Excellence in India's Toughest Terrains

BonV Aero, India's emerging deep-tech aerospace startup, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the prestigious Certificate of Merit in the SME category for Excellence in Manufacturing from the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA). This esteemed recognition signals BonV Aero's steadfast dedication to quality production and high-level engineering in crafting advanced aerial platforms.

Roshan Senapati, Head of Marketing at BonV Aero, expressed that the award underscores their focus on essential manufacturing principles. The distinguished jury included notable figures like Lt. Gen. AKS Chandele (Retd.) and others, adding substantial credibility to this accolade.

Based in Bhubaneswar, BonV Aero is renowned for its innovation in UAV technology, with successful deployments such as the 30 kg payload lift at Umling La and participation in the Sikkim landslide response. Their vision to establish a UAV Drone Park in Khurda, Odisha, aims to place the state at the forefront of aerial mobility and innovation.

