Trump Targets Furniture Imports with Major Tariff Probe
President Donald Trump announced a significant tariff investigation on foreign furniture entering the U.S., indicating potential tariffs at an undecided rate. The investigation, set to conclude within 50 days, could impact trade policies and the furniture market.
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump declared his administration's plans to initiate a comprehensive tariff investigation focused on furniture imports to the United States.
The president emphasized the potential implementation of tariffs on furniture entering the country, with specific rates still under consideration.
According to Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the investigation is expected to reach its conclusion within a 50-day timeframe.
