In a bold move in the contentious South China Sea, Vietnam has expanded its island-building efforts in the Spratly Islands, challenging the scale of China's activities in the region. A report by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies shows Vietnam's significant strides in constructing new land on eight previously untouched features since the start of the year.

The expansion encompasses dredging and landfill operations at Alison Reef, Collins Reef, East Reef, Landsdowne Reef, and Petley Reefs. All 21 Vietnamese-occupied locations now hold artificial land, marking a dramatic shift from four years ago when only scattered pillbox structures existed.

Set to potentially surpass Chinese initiatives, Vietnam's growth includes groundbreaking work on three pre-existing artificial islands. Satellite imagery indicates the emergence of infrastructure, such as munitions storage on these new constructions, with further island-building likely to close the gap between Vietnam and China's regional presence.

