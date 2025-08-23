Left Menu

Vietnam Surges Ahead in Spratly Islands Island-Building Race

Vietnam has accelerated its construction of artificial islands in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, according to a U.S. think tank report. Recent satellite imagery reveals that Vietnam has increased its island-building activities to rival and potentially surpass China’s efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:09 IST
Vietnam Surges Ahead in Spratly Islands Island-Building Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move in the contentious South China Sea, Vietnam has expanded its island-building efforts in the Spratly Islands, challenging the scale of China's activities in the region. A report by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies shows Vietnam's significant strides in constructing new land on eight previously untouched features since the start of the year.

The expansion encompasses dredging and landfill operations at Alison Reef, Collins Reef, East Reef, Landsdowne Reef, and Petley Reefs. All 21 Vietnamese-occupied locations now hold artificial land, marking a dramatic shift from four years ago when only scattered pillbox structures existed.

Set to potentially surpass Chinese initiatives, Vietnam's growth includes groundbreaking work on three pre-existing artificial islands. Satellite imagery indicates the emergence of infrastructure, such as munitions storage on these new constructions, with further island-building likely to close the gap between Vietnam and China's regional presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
3
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global
4
Shake-Up in US Military Leadership Amid Intelligence Disputes

Shake-Up in US Military Leadership Amid Intelligence Disputes

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025