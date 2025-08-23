Left Menu

Innovations in Space and Prosthetics: A Leap Forward

A Nigerian firm is transforming amputees' lives with bionic arms, while Japan prepares to launch an innovative spacecraft for the International Space Station. Gift Usen, 25, looks forward to receiving her new hand, highlighting advancements in prosthetic technology and support for disabled individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Nigerian firm's groundbreaking development of bionic arms offers hope to amputees. Gift Usen, a 25-year-old cosmetologist from southern Nigeria, anticipates the day she will receive her new prosthetic hand. Born with only one fully developed hand, Usen has shown remarkable resilience throughout her life despite physical challenges.

"I grew up to see myself with one and a half hands. And most times I feel discouraged, but I had to encourage myself because this is how I saw it. I didn't create myself," Usen reflected. The introduction of these bionic arms marks a significant advancement in prosthetic technology, offering renewed independence for those like Usen.

In a separate but equally pioneering development, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is set to launch a new uncrewed cargo spacecraft, HTV-X, to resupply the International Space Station. Scheduled for October 21, the HTV-X is a collaborative project by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, underscoring Japan's leadership in space innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

