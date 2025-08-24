Gaza Hunger Crisis Escalates Amid Dwindling Supplies

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening as emergency food supplies continue to dwindle, leading to a significant portion of the population facing starvation. The shortage of fortified milk and nutritious pastes is pushing vulnerable children closer to malnutrition.

Recent assessments by aid agencies and the United Nations have declared parts of Gaza in a state of famine, marking a grave milestone nearly two years following Israel's invasion. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitoring system, reported that 514,000 people, nearly a quarter of Gaza's population, are currently affected.

The international community faces increasing pressure to address the crisis promptly, as projections indicate the situation could worsen, with the number of affected individuals potentially rising to 641,000 by the end of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)