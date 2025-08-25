Left Menu

Emerging Market Stocks Surge Amid Powell's Dovish Speech

Emerging market stocks soared, reaching their highest levels since November 2021, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments. The MSCI equity gauge rose 1.5%, with Chinese stocks leading at a three-year peak. Powell's potential rate cuts could further fuel market optimism, despite uneven earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:39 IST
Emerging Market Stocks Surge Amid Powell's Dovish Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant boost for emerging markets, stocks rallied to new highs following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks. This sent a key equities gauge soaring to its highest level since November 2021, highlighting growing investor optimism across Asia.

The MSCI index for emerging market equities climbed 1.5%, its strongest daily jump in nearly two weeks. Notably, Chinese equities led the charge, with the blue-chip index up 2.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rising 1.9%, marking a four-year high.

The promise of potential rate cuts by the Fed, with markets betting on an 87% chance of a quarter-point reduction on September 17, has bolstered sentiment, even as the U.S. dollar struggles near a four-week low. Analysts from UBS argue that the Fed's shift towards a more neutral policy could prolong the bull market, inspiring renewed focus on emerging market currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025