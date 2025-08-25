Emerging Market Stocks Surge Amid Powell's Dovish Speech

In a significant boost for emerging markets, stocks rallied to new highs following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks. This sent a key equities gauge soaring to its highest level since November 2021, highlighting growing investor optimism across Asia.

The MSCI index for emerging market equities climbed 1.5%, its strongest daily jump in nearly two weeks. Notably, Chinese equities led the charge, with the blue-chip index up 2.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rising 1.9%, marking a four-year high.

The promise of potential rate cuts by the Fed, with markets betting on an 87% chance of a quarter-point reduction on September 17, has bolstered sentiment, even as the U.S. dollar struggles near a four-week low. Analysts from UBS argue that the Fed's shift towards a more neutral policy could prolong the bull market, inspiring renewed focus on emerging market currencies.

