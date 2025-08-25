Solarium Blaze: A Stylish Solution to Hard Water Challenges by Crompton

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has introduced the Solarium Blaze, a cutting-edge water heater catering to the modern Indian household's demand for style and efficiency. Featuring a sophisticated gold metallic finish, this product tackles hard water challenges head-on with its robust Anti-Scale Technology.

The sleek, compact design of the Solarium Blaze is engineered to blend seamlessly into any contemporary home. As urban areas continue to rely heavily on borewell water, the water heater's capacity to manage high TDS levels up to 2000 ppm without succumbing to scale buildup is crucial. This innovation ensures effective heating performance and longevity, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

With features like a 3kW power wattage for rapid heating and a 3-litre capacity ideal for urban living spaces, the Solarium Blaze promises both immediate functionality and energy efficiency. According to Malhar Vadke, Vice President of Large Domestic Appliances at Crompton, this launch embodies purposeful design and durability, offering a premium aesthetic that fits perfectly in modern homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)