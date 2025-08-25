India's IADWS: A Leap in Laser Weaponry

India's recent successful testing of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) signifies a major breakthrough in defense technology, particularly due to its high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). This development has been acknowledged by a prominent Chinese military expert, emphasizing its significant advancement in the field.

The IADWS is a comprehensive, multi-layered air defense system featuring indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), very short-range air defense system (VSHORADS) missiles, and the cutting-edge laser-based DEW. The system was flight-tested off Odisha's coast, showcasing India's growing prowess in defense preparedness.

Chinese experts have noted the IADWS's capability to counter various aerial threats like drones and cruise missiles with efficiency. The DEW element has drawn particular attention, as only a few nations possess such advanced laser systems. China's LW-30 laser defense system, a benchmark in this technology, has also been recognized in the context of global defense advancements.

