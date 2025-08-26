Ola Electric Achieves PLI Certification for Gen 3 Scooters
Ola Electric's Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification from the Automotive Research Association of India. This milestone ensures Ola's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooters are PLI-certified, potentially boosting profitability. The certification allows for incentives up to 18% of sales value until 2028.
Ola Electric has announced that its Gen 3 scooter lineup has attained Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification through the Automotive Research Association of India. This development marks a significant milestone for the Bengaluru-based company.
All seven of Ola's S1 Gen 3 scooters, including models like the S1 Pro 3 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, are now certified. The company highlighted that this portfolio forms a majority of its current sales, suggesting a strong market presence.
The PLI certification is anticipated to enhance Ola Electric's profitability from the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The incentives, ranging from 13% to 18% of the determined sales value, are expected to bolster the firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), contributing to sustainable growth.
