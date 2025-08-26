Left Menu

German Court Rules Against Apple's 'CO2-Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch

Apple can no longer market its Apple Watch as 'CO2-neutral' in Germany after a court found claims of carbon neutrality misleading. The judgment arises from insufficient contract duration for a Paraguayan eucalyptus project meant to offset emissions. Environmentalists consider the ruling a win against greenwashing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:26 IST
German Court Rules Against Apple's 'CO2-Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a legal blow to Apple's marketing strategies, a German court has banned the tech giant from advertising its Apple Watch as a 'CO2-neutral product.' The court sided with environmentalists, ruling the company's claims as misleading to consumers, conflicting with German competition laws.

Apple's carbon neutrality assertion was based on a project in Paraguay that plants eucalyptus trees to offset emissions. However, the Frankfurt court revealed that 75% of the leases for this project aren't secured beyond 2029, challenging the sustainability of their claims.

Environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which initiated the legal action, praised the verdict as a victory against corporate greenwashing. DUH's Juergen Resch criticized the ecological and contractual limitations of Apple's offset strategy, highlighting the temporary nature of CO2 storage in monoculture plantations.

TRENDING

1
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

 India
3
Climaty AI: Pioneering Eco-Conscious Media Strategies

Climaty AI: Pioneering Eco-Conscious Media Strategies

 United Arab Emirates
4
GIFT City Partners with QS to Transform Global Education Hub

GIFT City Partners with QS to Transform Global Education Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025