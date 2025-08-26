German Court Rules Against Apple's 'CO2-Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch

In a legal blow to Apple's marketing strategies, a German court has banned the tech giant from advertising its Apple Watch as a 'CO2-neutral product.' The court sided with environmentalists, ruling the company's claims as misleading to consumers, conflicting with German competition laws.

Apple's carbon neutrality assertion was based on a project in Paraguay that plants eucalyptus trees to offset emissions. However, the Frankfurt court revealed that 75% of the leases for this project aren't secured beyond 2029, challenging the sustainability of their claims.

Environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which initiated the legal action, praised the verdict as a victory against corporate greenwashing. DUH's Juergen Resch criticized the ecological and contractual limitations of Apple's offset strategy, highlighting the temporary nature of CO2 storage in monoculture plantations.